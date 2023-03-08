In What Direction Will Vertiv Holdings Co’s (NYSE:VRT) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) was $15.84 for the day, down -2.16% from the previous closing price of $16.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1725833 shares were traded. VRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $20 from $11.75 previously.

On April 01, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $18.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when DEANGELO JOSEPH J bought 71,600 shares for $13.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,684 led to the insider holds 71,600 shares of the business.

Fallon David Joseph bought 13,000 shares of VRT for $175,110 on Mar 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 220,679 shares after completing the transaction at $13.47 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Johnson Patrick R., who serves as the ExVP Integrated Rack Solutions of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $12.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 185,850 and bolstered with 167,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vertiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRT has reached a high of $17.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.55.

Shares Statistics:

VRT traded an average of 3.05M shares per day over the past three months and 4.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 377.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.34M. Insiders hold about 4.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.04M with a Short Ratio of 12.40M, compared to 12.06M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, VRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.01. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.58 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.56. EPS for the following year is $1.11, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.65B. As of the current estimate, Vertiv Holdings Co’s year-ago sales were $1.41B, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.29B and the low estimate is $5.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.