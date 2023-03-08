Invest in Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed at $31.47 in the last session, down -0.44% from day before closing price of $31.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699300 shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.89.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AEHR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 688.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when SPINK KENNETH B. sold 25,000 shares for $35.22 per share. The transaction valued at 880,500 led to the insider holds 99,880 shares of the business.

ROSATI MARIO M sold 98,083 shares of AEHR for $3,572,379 on Feb 07. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $36.42 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, RICHMOND DONALD P. II, who serves as the VP of Engineering of the company, sold 30,043 shares for $35.66 each. As a result, the insider received 1,071,333 and left with 162,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $37.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AEHR traded on average about 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 4.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.65% and a Short% of Float of 17.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $16.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.04M to a low estimate of $15.04M. As of the current estimate, Aehr Test Systems’s year-ago sales were $15.28M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.65M, an increase of 16.60% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.53M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 28.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $104.92M and the low estimate is $99.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.