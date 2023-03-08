Invest in ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $3.14 in the prior trading day, ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARC) closed at $3.03, down -3.50%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 510089 shares were traded. ARC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR on November 08, 2018, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $3.50 from $3.25 previously.

On November 02, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.25 to $4.

On October 20, 2015, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Sidoti initiated its Buy rating on October 20, 2015, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Roy Rahul K sold 23,230 shares for $3.20 per share. The transaction valued at 74,357 led to the insider holds 414,342 shares of the business.

Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam sold 80,000 shares of ARC for $220,592 on Dec 15. The Chairman and CEO now owns 1,588,377 shares after completing the transaction at $2.76 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Suriyakumar Kumarakulasingam, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $2.84 each. As a result, the insider received 227,096 and left with 1,668,377 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ARC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARC has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8882.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 148.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 217.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.34M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 75.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 61.89k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.21%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.02, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.48%. The current Payout Ratio is 76.10% for ARC, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 28, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.