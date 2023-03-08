Invest in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $2.39 in the prior trading day, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) closed at $2.23, down -6.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512605 shares were traded. GMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3492 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GMBL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On April 27, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On March 29, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $20.The Benchmark Company initiated its Speculative Buy rating on March 29, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when JOHNSON GRANT bought 50,000 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 18,835 led to the insider holds 3,403,334 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMBL now has a Market Capitalization of 7.54M and an Enterprise Value of 48.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GMBL is 1.64, which has changed by -96.86% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.36% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GMBL has reached a high of $92.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.9632, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.2868.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 487.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 747k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 0.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.66M. Insiders hold about 1.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GMBL as of Feb 14, 2023 were 123.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 49.9k on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$8.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$7 and a low estimate of -$10, while EPS last year was -$211. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$8.5, with high estimates of -$7 and low estimates of -$10.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$31 and -$43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$37. EPS for the following year is -$42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$42 and -$42.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $10.78M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12M to a low estimate of $9.55M. As of the current estimate, Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.7M, an estimated decrease of -31.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.59M, a decrease of -9.60% over than the figure of -$31.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.19M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.35M, down -27.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52M and the low estimate is $52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.