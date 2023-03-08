Invest in Tellurian Inc. (TELL) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) closed at $1.41 in the last session, down -6.00% from day before closing price of $1.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11657929 shares were traded. TELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TELL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $4 previously.

On August 09, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6.50 to $4.50.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when SOUKI CHARIF sold 336,990 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 512,225 led to the insider holds 10,217,250 shares of the business.

SOUKI CHARIF sold 451,150 shares of TELL for $699,282 on Mar 03. The Executive Chairman now owns 10,554,240 shares after completing the transaction at $1.55 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, SOUKI CHARIF, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 325,168 shares for $1.49 each. As a result, the insider received 484,500 and left with 11,005,390 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TELL has reached a high of $6.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7756, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9286.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TELL traded on average about 11.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 538.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 485.58M. Insiders hold about 12.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TELL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 87.28M with a Short Ratio of 80.21M, compared to 91.66M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.46% and a Short% of Float of 17.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.41 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $97.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $129.5M to a low estimate of $63.83M. As of the current estimate, Tellurian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.58M, an estimated increase of 351.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $131.04M, a decrease of -10.80% less than the figure of $351.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $136.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $122.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $399.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $334.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $376.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.28M, up 428.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $527.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $639.3M and the low estimate is $390M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.