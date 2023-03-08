Investing in Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) closed at $2.61 down -8.74% from its previous closing price of $2.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1628311 shares were traded. BIRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allbirds Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Bufano Michael J sold 10,570 shares for $2.82 per share. The transaction valued at 29,807 led to the insider holds 323,188 shares of the business.

Vernachio Joseph sold 6,784 shares of BIRD for $19,131 on Mar 02. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 373,938 shares after completing the transaction at $2.82 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Zwillinger Joseph, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 7,256 shares for $2.75 each. As a result, the insider received 19,954 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIRD has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6630, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6423.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIRD has traded an average of 1.63M shares per day and 1.61M over the past ten days. A total of 149.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.47M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BIRD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.32M, compared to 6.11M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $96.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $99.7M to a low estimate of $94.1M. As of the current estimate, Allbirds Inc.’s year-ago sales were $97.22M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.12M, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.8M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $312.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $307.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $310.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $277.47M, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $354.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $380.4M and the low estimate is $322.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.