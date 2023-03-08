Investing in Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Assure Holdings Corp.’s stock clocked out at $5.61, up 12.20% from its previous closing price of $5.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1144218 shares were traded. IONM stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IONM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Parsons Preston T sold 25,000 shares for $0.29 per share. The transaction valued at 7,250 led to the insider holds 3,822,498 shares of the business.

Parsons Preston T sold 25,000 shares of IONM for $7,155 on Jan 31. The 10% Owner now owns 3,847,498 shares after completing the transaction at $0.29 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Parsons Preston T, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $0.32 each. As a result, the insider received 2,576 and left with 3,872,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONM has reached a high of $163.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IONM traded 10.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 31.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.97M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IONM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 29.51k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $6.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.62M to a low estimate of $5.7M. As of the current estimate, Assure Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $9.66M, an estimated decrease of -29.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.25M, an increase of 11.70% over than the figure of -$29.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.19M, down -33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35M and the low estimate is $28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.