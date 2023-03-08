Investing in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.02, up 3.80% from its previous closing price of $8.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2577386 shares were traded. CBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CBAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 04, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $13.

On July 31, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $12.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on July 31, 2020, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Shah Sujal bought 51,301 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 100,037 led to the insider holds 171,301 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CBAY traded 1.41M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.92M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBAY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.42M, compared to 3.71M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.42.