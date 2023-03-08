Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, FTC Solar Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.00, down -1.96% from its previous closing price of $3.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814273 shares were traded. FTCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9100.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FTCI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $2 previously.

On May 23, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on May 23, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when ARC Family Trust sold 1,000,000 shares for $2.79 per share. The transaction valued at 2,790,000 led to the insider holds 14,153,357 shares of the business.

Cherukupalli Nagendra sold 155,000 shares of FTCI for $446,400 on Mar 03. The CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER now owns 1,827,834 shares after completing the transaction at $2.88 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Hunkler Sean, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 72,500 shares for $2.91 each. As a result, the insider received 210,975 and left with 681,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCI has reached a high of $6.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7621, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3449.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FTCI traded 1.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.98M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.24M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 6.13M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.05% and a Short% of Float of 9.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $30.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.63M to a low estimate of $23.38M. As of the current estimate, FTC Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.72M, an estimated decrease of -70.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.94M, a decrease of -17.40% over than the figure of -$70.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.17M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $122.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.52M, down -55.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $459.51M and the low estimate is $199.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 183.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.