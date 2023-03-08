Investing in Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Luokung Technology Corp.’s stock clocked out at $0.14, down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0009 from its previous closing price. On the day, 692120 shares were traded. LKCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1391 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1365.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LKCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LKCO has reached a high of $0.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1751, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2407.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LKCO traded 2.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 392.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.08M. Insiders hold about 46.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LKCO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 5.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.