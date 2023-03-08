Investing in Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) closed at $4.21 down -19.19% from its previous closing price of $5.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 704118 shares were traded. STIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Neuronetics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW sold 11,044 shares for $5.91 per share. The transaction valued at 65,270 led to the insider holds 400,539 shares of the business.

Furlong Stephen sold 13,148 shares of STIM for $77,573 on Feb 15. The CFO now owns 442,134 shares after completing the transaction at $5.90 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW, who serves as the EVP, GC, CCO and CS of the company, sold 11,974 shares for $5.90 each. As a result, the insider received 70,647 and left with 411,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STIM now has a Market Capitalization of 149.99M and an Enterprise Value of 114.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.32.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STIM is 2.03, which has changed by 69.71% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.36% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STIM has reached a high of $6.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9574, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3820.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STIM has traded an average of 209.37K shares per day and 224.04k over the past ten days. A total of 26.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.16M. Insiders hold about 6.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.10% stake in the company. Shares short for STIM as of Feb 14, 2023 were 204.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 270.22k on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.37 and -$1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.07 and -$1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $16.82M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $18M to a low estimate of $16.2M. As of the current estimate, Neuronetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.02M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.71M, an increase of 17.80% over than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.15M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.31M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $75.5M and the low estimate is $72.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.