Is ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $1.57 in the prior trading day, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) closed at $1.39, down -11.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1715976 shares were traded. GWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GWH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.50.

On March 31, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Teamey Kyle bought 2,500 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 4,012 led to the insider holds 31,986 shares of the business.

NIGGLI MICHAEL R bought 5,000 shares of GWH for $8,250 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 583,821 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Dresselhuys Eric P., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 23,440 shares for $2.04 each. As a result, the insider received 47,818 and left with 1,344,080 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 254.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWH has reached a high of $6.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1872, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3828.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.82M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GWH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.56M with a Short Ratio of 9.06M, compared to 11.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.89% and a Short% of Float of 11.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.