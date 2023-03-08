Is HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $2.78 in the prior trading day, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) closed at $2.61, down -6.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 556750 shares were traded. HIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6050.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HIVE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 25, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.75.

On March 25, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.80.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on March 25, 2022, with a $2.80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIVE has reached a high of $11.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7904, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4434.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.44M. Insiders hold about 7.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.25% stake in the company. Shares short for HIVE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.56M, compared to 4.94M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.01 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $78.41M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $93.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.61M, down -55.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.6M and the low estimate is $58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -31.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.