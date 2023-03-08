Is Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) closed at $5.88 in the last session, up 5.29% from day before closing price of $5.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1973204 shares were traded. OCUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OCUL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Mattessich Antony C. sold 19,669 shares for $4.24 per share. The transaction valued at 83,397 led to the insider holds 446,281 shares of the business.

Notman Donald sold 6,476 shares of OCUL for $27,458 on Feb 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 139,387 shares after completing the transaction at $4.24 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Ozden Rabia Gurses, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 6,416 shares for $4.24 each. As a result, the insider received 27,204 and left with 101,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCUL has reached a high of $6.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OCUL traded on average about 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 3.13M, compared to 3.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$1.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.1M to a low estimate of $12.7M. As of the current estimate, Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.31M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.49M, an increase of 17.50% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $49.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.52M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.13M and the low estimate is $60M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.