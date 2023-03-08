Is this a Prime Time To acquire Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) stock

The price of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) closed at $0.90 in the last session, down -9.80% from day before closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0980 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2440831 shares were traded. AMV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9740 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8990.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMV has reached a high of $243.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9993, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.7415.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMV traded on average about 3.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 14.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.35M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.82% stake in the company. Shares short for AMV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 385.88k with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 64.93k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.42, with high estimates of -$1.42 and low estimates of -$1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$4.57, with 1 analysts recommending between -$4.57 and -$4.57.