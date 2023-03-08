Is this a Prime Time To acquire Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) stock

After finishing at $1.45 in the prior trading day, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) closed at $1.42, down -2.07%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 914560 shares were traded. JAGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JAGX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 07, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On July 11, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 31 when Wolin Jonathan S. bought 317 shares for $0.03 per share. The transaction valued at 10 led to the insider holds 6,983 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JAGX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.45M and an Enterprise Value of 25.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.65.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JAGX is 1.93, which has changed by -95.40% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.36% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JAGX has reached a high of $61.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8891, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.9846.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 451.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.62M. Insiders hold about 14.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JAGX as of Feb 14, 2023 were 311.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 175.13k on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.45% and a Short% of Float of 15.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$9.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$9.75 and a low estimate of -$9.75, while EPS last year was -$23.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$57.75 and -$57.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$57.75. EPS for the following year is -$37.5, with 1 analysts recommending between -$37.5 and -$37.5.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $2M. As of the current estimate, Jaguar Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.08M, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9M, an increase of 48.60% over than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33M, up 144.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.2M and the low estimate is $13.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.