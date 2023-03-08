Is this a Prime Time To acquire Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) stock

After finishing at $13.48 in the prior trading day, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) closed at $13.36, down -0.89%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6172148 shares were traded. NWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.23.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NWL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 31, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $11.

JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on March 30, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Erceg Mark J bought 66,700 shares for $14.99 per share. The transaction valued at 999,833 led to the insider holds 66,700 shares of the business.

ICAHN BRETT sold 374,628 shares of NWL for $5,600,689 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 471,003 shares after completing the transaction at $14.95 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, ICAHN BRETT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 91,714 shares for $14.95 each. As a result, the insider received 1,371,124 and left with 122,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Newell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 37.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWL has reached a high of $24.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.82M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 415.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 411.41M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NWL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.65M with a Short Ratio of 21.95M, compared to 21.16M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.23% and a Short% of Float of 7.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NWL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.92, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.87. The current Payout Ratio is 194.10% for NWL, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 1994 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $2.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.19B. As of the current estimate, Newell Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.81B, an estimated decrease of -20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B, a decrease of -14.40% over than the figure of -$20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.59B, down -11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.31B and the low estimate is $8.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.