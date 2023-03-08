It’s a good day to be an Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) shareholder

In the latest session, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) closed at $7.41 up 4.81% from its previous closing price of $7.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3398662 shares were traded. ACRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 10.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On December 01, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On October 06, 2022, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on October 06, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Walker Neal sold 30,240 shares for $12.63 per share. The transaction valued at 382,070 led to the insider holds 1,273,202 shares of the business.

Monahan Joseph sold 16,037 shares of ACRS for $202,615 on Mar 03. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 147,724 shares after completing the transaction at $12.63 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Balthaser Kevin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 894 shares for $12.63 each. As a result, the insider received 11,290 and left with 5,256 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRS has reached a high of $18.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACRS has traded an average of 855.23K shares per day and 2.39M over the past ten days. A total of 66.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 2.99M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.69, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.51 and -$2.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.99M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.2M to a low estimate of $1.12M. As of the current estimate, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.5M, an estimated increase of 32.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52M, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $32.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.12M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.76M, up 254.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.6M and the low estimate is $4.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -72.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.