It’s a good day to be an Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) shareholder

In the latest session, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) closed at $0.15 down -2.13% from its previous closing price of $0.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0033 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679354 shares were traded. KRBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1590 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1461.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRBP has reached a high of $0.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1878, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3087.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KRBP has traded an average of 1.91M shares per day and 2.92M over the past ten days. A total of 15.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.52M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KRBP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 331.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 217.82k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.75 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.33 and -$2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.55, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$1.55.