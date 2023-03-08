It’s a good day to be an Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shareholder

In the latest session, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) closed at $0.51 down -3.81% from its previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0201 from its previous closing price. On the day, 705546 shares were traded. SDIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5353 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.25 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Beard Gregory A bought 602,409 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 999,999 led to the insider holds 602,409 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDIG has reached a high of $11.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5616, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3391.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SDIG has traded an average of 1.61M shares per day and 1.52M over the past ten days. A total of 24.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.77M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SDIG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 5.80M, compared to 4.87M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.14% and a Short% of Float of 14.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.53 and -$3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.65, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$1.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $22.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $36.4M to a low estimate of $17.35M. As of the current estimate, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.01M, an estimated increase of 34.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.91M, a decrease of -16.70% less than the figure of $34.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $99.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $106.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.91M, up 243.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $132M and the low estimate is $89.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.