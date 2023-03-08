It’s an appealing income play to consider Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

The price of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) closed at $0.50 in the last session, down -1.24% from day before closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0063 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1386108 shares were traded. CENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5267 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4950.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CENN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CENN now has a Market Capitalization of 136.59M and an Enterprise Value of -37.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CENN is 1.51, which has changed by -62.32% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.36% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CENN has reached a high of $3.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5578, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0927.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CENN traded on average about 6.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.75M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 261.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.26M. Insiders hold about 38.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CENN as of Feb 14, 2023 were 7.38M with a Short Ratio of 7.38M, compared to 8.94M on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.