It’s an appealing income play to consider Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

The price of Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) closed at $29.80 in the last session, down -1.42% from day before closing price of $30.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1890783 shares were traded. GH stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On November 01, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $50.

On October 19, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $88.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2022, with a $88 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Kalia Kumud sold 6,500 shares for $31.92 per share. The transaction valued at 207,466 led to the insider holds 1,261 shares of the business.

Kalia Kumud sold 3,125 shares of GH for $162,082 on Nov 15. The Chief Information Officer now owns 20,135 shares after completing the transaction at $51.87 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Kalia Kumud, who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $51.39 each. As a result, the insider received 102,781 and left with 18,530 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 50.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GH has reached a high of $77.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.13.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GH traded on average about 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.19M, compared to 5.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.27 and a low estimate of -$1.6, while EPS last year was -$0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.37, with high estimates of -$1.21 and low estimates of -$1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.18 and -$6.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.26. EPS for the following year is -$5.2, with 14 analysts recommending between -$4.37 and -$5.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $124.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.5M to a low estimate of $120.85M. As of the current estimate, Guardant Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.11M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.43M, an increase of 28.40% over than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.61M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $450.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $443M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $446.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $373.65M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $558.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585.13M and the low estimate is $540M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.