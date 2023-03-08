It’s an appealing income play to consider Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO)

After finishing at $0.51 in the prior trading day, Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) closed at $0.47, down -6.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0341 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518698 shares were traded. MBIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5280 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MBIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on May 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On October 02, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On November 20, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on November 20, 2019, with a $7 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBIO has reached a high of $1.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5809, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5709.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 504.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 244.5k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.65M. Insiders hold about 23.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MBIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 292.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 417.71k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 0.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.84.