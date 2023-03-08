It’s an appealing income play to consider WM Technology Inc. (MAPS)

After finishing at $1.00 in the prior trading day, WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) closed at $0.99, down -1.13%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0113 from its previous closing price. On the day, 733593 shares were traded. MAPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9805.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $2 from $5 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $3.20.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on August 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Lee Arden sold 22,290 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 30,002 led to the insider holds 473,326 shares of the business.

Camire Brian sold 8,244 shares of MAPS for $9,481 on Feb 21. The General Counsel now owns 163,721 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Grazier Duncan, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 3,520 shares for $1.15 each. As a result, the insider received 4,048 and left with 116,638 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAPS has reached a high of $8.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1355, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3680.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 812.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 493.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 89.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.07M. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MAPS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 3.73M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $47.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $48M to a low estimate of $47.54M. As of the current estimate, WM Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.18M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.25M, a decrease of -14.30% less than the figure of -$11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $214M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $213.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $213.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $193.15M, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220M and the low estimate is $200M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.