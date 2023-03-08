It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) stock

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) closed the day trading at $0.49 up 7.63% from the previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0348 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4844225 shares were traded. BHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BHG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when IMMELT JEFFREY R bought 400,000 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 248,000 led to the insider holds 598,012 shares of the business.

Kadre Manuel bought 185,000 shares of BHG for $120,250 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 1,070,112 shares after completing the transaction at $0.65 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Kadre Manuel, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 303,307 shares for $0.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 291,175 and bolstered with 885,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has reached a high of $2.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7637, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2497.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BHG traded about 1.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BHG traded about 3.2M shares per day. A total of 627.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 596.12M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BHG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.06M with a Short Ratio of 11.59M, compared to 10.48M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.33, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Bright Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $962.33M, an estimated increase of 79.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $799.24M, a decrease of -56.50% less than the figure of $79.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $858.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $736M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 68.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.49B and the low estimate is $2.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -53.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.