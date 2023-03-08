It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) closed the day trading at $6.54 down -4.53% from the previous closing price of $6.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718994 shares were traded. NEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEXT, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $4.50 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $2 to $4.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on April 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $7.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEXT has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEXT traded about 568.57K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEXT traded about 487k shares per day. A total of 144.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.45M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 4.46M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.71% and a Short% of Float of 8.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$2.33.