It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) stock

The closing price of Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) was $0.48 for the day, down -3.39% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0167 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3720378 shares were traded. BBIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4906 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBIG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 50,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 204,756 shares of the business.

McFillin Phillip Anthony sold 75,000 shares of BBIG for $107,752 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 254,756 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBIG now has a Market Capitalization of 127.81M and an Enterprise Value of 144.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BBIG is 0.48, which has changed by -68.49% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.36% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BBIG has reached a high of $2.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5880, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9118.

Shares Statistics:

BBIG traded an average of 7.45M shares per day over the past three months and 5.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 248.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.78M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BBIG as of Feb 14, 2023 were 32.21M with a Short Ratio of 32.21M, compared to 36.52M on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.81% and a Short% of Float of 13.83%.