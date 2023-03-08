LUMN (Lumen Technologies Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $3.30 in the prior trading day, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) closed at $3.11, down -5.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30887560 shares were traded. LUMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LUMN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $3.50 from $6.25 previously.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on October 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 5,000 shares for $5.34 per share. The transaction valued at 26,700 led to the insider holds 340,029 shares of the business.

CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 5,000 shares of LUMN for $31,550 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 335,029 shares after completing the transaction at $6.31 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Bejar Martha Helena, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $6.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 79,500 and bolstered with 101,430 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUMN has reached a high of $12.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7382, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.8937.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 28.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 37.88M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 995.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 991.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LUMN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 142.27M with a Short Ratio of 144.11M, compared to 134.88M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.75% and a Short% of Float of 15.58%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.71.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of -$1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.96 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $3.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.77B to a low estimate of $3.65B. As of the current estimate, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.68B, an estimated decrease of -20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.68B, a decrease of -20.20% over than the figure of -$20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.57B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.48B, down -15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.52B and the low estimate is $13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.