Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) was $2.31 for the day, down -2.94% from the previous closing price of $2.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1907812 shares were traded. ORGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on January 10, 2020, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when KATZ MICHAEL W bought 3,000 shares for $2.56 per share. The transaction valued at 7,680 led to the insider holds 76,382 shares of the business.

KATZ MICHAEL W bought 3,000 shares of ORGO for $7,710 on Nov 18. The 10% Owner now owns 73,382 shares after completing the transaction at $2.57 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Driscoll Michael Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $4.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,000 and bolstered with 25,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Organogenesis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGO has reached a high of $9.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6304, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7308.

Shares Statistics:

ORGO traded an average of 778.37K shares per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.70M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 7.09M, compared to 4.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 16.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.4M to a low estimate of $122.4M. As of the current estimate, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.56M, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.9M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $108.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $458.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $458.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $458.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $468.06M, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $501.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $501.9M and the low estimate is $501.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.