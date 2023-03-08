The name Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $89.19, up 0.91% from its previous closing price of $88.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1158033 shares were traded. CELH stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.27.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CELH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $104.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on January 06, 2023, with a $104 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Milmoe William H. sold 30,000 shares for $107.30 per share. The transaction valued at 3,219,000 led to the insider holds 64,415 shares of the business.

Castaldo Nicholas sold 11,000 shares of CELH for $1,111,315 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 81,626 shares after completing the transaction at $101.03 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, DESANTIS CARL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 35,184 shares for $90.39 each. As a result, the insider received 3,180,282 and left with 710,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 114.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $122.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 98.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CELH traded 965.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CELH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.35M with a Short Ratio of 9.09M, compared to 9.49M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.27% and a Short% of Float of 16.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.04 and -$2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.42. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $179.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.34M to a low estimate of $151.44M. As of the current estimate, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $104.25M, an estimated increase of 71.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $215.97M, an increase of 61.90% less than the figure of $71.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $233.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $203.56M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $681.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $627.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $655.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.27M, up 108.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.1B and the low estimate is $806.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.