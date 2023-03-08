The name Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) closed at $0.12 down -3.30% from its previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0041 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17771672 shares were traded. IDEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1232 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1178.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ideanomics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On April 14, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 14, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Poor Alfred bought 400,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 1,889,125 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDEX has reached a high of $1.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1668, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4019.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IDEX has traded an average of 13.17M shares per day and 15.09M over the past ten days. A total of 674.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.41M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IDEX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 44.07M with a Short Ratio of 49.86M, compared to 43.23M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.48% and a Short% of Float of 7.58%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $48.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $48.8M to a low estimate of $48.8M. As of the current estimate, Ideanomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.25M, an estimated increase of 85.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.5M, an increase of 232.80% over than the figure of $85.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.08M, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $396.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $396.4M and the low estimate is $396.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 198.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.