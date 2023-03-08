The name LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) closed at $4.74 up 1.28% from its previous closing price of $4.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632814 shares were traded. LFST stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Gouk Warren sold 15,106 shares for $7.20 per share. The transaction valued at 108,763 led to the insider holds 5,967,991 shares of the business.

Gouk Warren sold 15,106 shares of LFST for $113,144 on Oct 31. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 5,983,097 shares after completing the transaction at $7.49 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Gouk Warren, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 15,106 shares for $7.06 each. As a result, the insider received 106,648 and left with 5,998,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFST has reached a high of $11.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0734, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2886.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LFST has traded an average of 401.68K shares per day and 396.3k over the past ten days. A total of 357.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.91M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LFST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.16M with a Short Ratio of 9.04M, compared to 9.37M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 12.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $217.11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $218.87M to a low estimate of $216M. As of the current estimate, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $190M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $234.62M, an increase of 15.50% over than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $849.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $846M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $847.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $667.51M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $975.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $995.82M and the low estimate is $941M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.