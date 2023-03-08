There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Proterra Inc. (PTRA) can be one of them

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) closed the day trading at $3.15 down -5.82% from the previous closing price of $3.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1950 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2129740 shares were traded. PTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTRA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On September 29, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On June 02, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on June 02, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Padilla Karina F sold 9,574 shares for $4.87 per share. The transaction valued at 46,638 led to the insider holds 220,773 shares of the business.

Joyce Gareth T sold 22,534 shares of PTRA for $112,918 on Jan 23. The CEO and President now owns 355,272 shares after completing the transaction at $5.01 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Covington JoAnn, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer, Secy of the company, sold 52,446 shares for $7.51 each. As a result, the insider received 393,765 and left with 127,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 904.25M and an Enterprise Value of 638.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTRA has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4604, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3083.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTRA traded about 1.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTRA traded about 1.75M shares per day. A total of 225.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.58M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTRA as of Feb 14, 2023 were 11.92M with a Short Ratio of 11.92M, compared to 12.89M on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 6.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$0.89.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $86.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.5M to a low estimate of $77.4M. As of the current estimate, Proterra Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.41M, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.83M, an increase of 73.80% over than the figure of $27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $325.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $306.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $317.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.86M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $533.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $625M and the low estimate is $460.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.