There is a good chance Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) closed at $61.89 in the last session, down -1.40% from day before closing price of $62.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15787814 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on February 22, 2023, Reiterated its Underweight rating but revised its target price to $40 from $34 previously.

On February 22, 2023, Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $70.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 22, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $84.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Armstrong Brian sold 29,732 shares for $64.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,916,441 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Grewal Paul sold 2,325 shares of COIN for $138,150 on Feb 27. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 64,735 shares after completing the transaction at $59.42 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Jones Jennifer N., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 8,197 shares for $62.12 each. As a result, the insider received 509,220 and left with 34,752 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $206.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COIN traded on average about 17.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 19.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 226.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 36.57M with a Short Ratio of 33.22M, compared to 41.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.11% and a Short% of Float of 22.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $190k. It ranges from a high estimate of $240k to a low estimate of $150k. As of the current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $434.61k, an estimated decrease of -56.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $190k, a decrease of -56.30% over than the figure of -$56.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $190k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.08M and the low estimate is $2.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.