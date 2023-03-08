There is a good chance Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $2.10 in the prior trading day, Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) closed at $2.06, down -1.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660856 shares were traded. PRCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9800.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRCH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on July 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.25 to $3.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Park West Asset Management LLC bought 407,874 shares for $2.31 per share. The transaction valued at 940,965 led to the insider holds 12,267,707 shares of the business.

Park West Asset Management LLC bought 760,000 shares of PRCH for $1,871,880 on Jan 24. The 10% Owner now owns 11,859,833 shares after completing the transaction at $2.46 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Park West Asset Management LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 530,750 shares for $2.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,377,296 and bolstered with 11,099,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRCH has reached a high of $8.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6148, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4381.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 100.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.21M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRCH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.48M with a Short Ratio of 11.23M, compared to 12.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.42% and a Short% of Float of 17.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.44 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$1.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $66.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.28M to a low estimate of $64M. As of the current estimate, Porch Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $51.58M, an estimated increase of 28.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.22M, an increase of 12.20% less than the figure of $28.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $274.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.43M, up 42.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $331.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $385.01M and the low estimate is $292.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.