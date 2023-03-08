There is a good chance Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) closed at $34.86 in the last session, down -4.91% from day before closing price of $36.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665612 shares were traded. SGML stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.72.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SGML’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGML has reached a high of $39.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SGML traded on average about 722.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 100.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.55M. Insiders hold about 0.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SGML as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 924.74k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $6.48 and $2.08.