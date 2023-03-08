There is a good chance Verastem Inc. (VSTM) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.47 in the prior trading day, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) closed at $0.45, down -4.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0187 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512911 shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4748 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4400.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VSTM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Calkins Daniel sold 74 shares for $0.43 per share. The transaction valued at 32 led to the insider holds 98,517 shares of the business.

Calkins Daniel sold 1,246 shares of VSTM for $411 on Dec 27. The Vice President of Finance now owns 98,591 shares after completing the transaction at $0.33 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Stuglik Brian M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,556 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,316 and left with 1,122,520 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $2.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5398, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8050.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 895.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 692.13k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 200.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.97M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 1.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05M, up 31.50% from the average estimate.