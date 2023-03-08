There Is Still Room For AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) closed the day trading at $1.76 up 0.57% from the previous closing price of $1.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11214840 shares were traded. APE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APE, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Antara Capital LP bought 380,900 shares for $6.48 per share. The transaction valued at 2,468,232 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Antara Capital LP sold 17,557,400 shares of APE for $43,191,204 on Feb 15. The 10% Owner now owns 227,232,507 shares after completing the transaction at $2.46 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Antara Capital LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,920,510 shares for $2.40 each. As a result, the insider received 11,814,110 and left with 244,789,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APE has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9481, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4146.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APE traded about 32.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APE traded about 27.1M shares per day. A total of 929.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 928.26M. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.31% stake in the company. Shares short for APE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 34.85M with a Short Ratio of 33.11M, compared to 30.59M on Dec 29, 2022.