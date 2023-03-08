There Is Still Room For Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) closed the day trading at $40.11 up 2.50% from the previous closing price of $39.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1156493 shares were traded. CYTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.96.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CYTK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

On December 23, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $58.

On December 20, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.Truist initiated its Buy rating on December 20, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Blum Robert I sold 12,500 shares for $39.94 per share. The transaction valued at 499,250 led to the insider holds 370,458 shares of the business.

Wong Robert sold 2,234 shares of CYTK for $100,999 on Feb 21. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 24,789 shares after completing the transaction at $45.21 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Malik Fady Ibraham, who serves as the EVP Research & Development of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $43.74 each. As a result, the insider received 306,180 and left with 156,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 37.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CYTK traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CYTK traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 94.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.25M. Shares short for CYTK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.17M, compared to 10.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.55% and a Short% of Float of 14.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.97 and a low estimate of -$1.39, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.19, with high estimates of -$0.85 and low estimates of -$1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.88 and -$4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.06. EPS for the following year is -$4.76, with 14 analysts recommending between -$2.52 and -$5.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.43M, up 40.80% from the average estimate.