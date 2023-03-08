There Is Still Room For Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed the day trading at $4.19 down -6.89% from the previous closing price of $4.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4792435 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JOBY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 35.90 and its Current Ratio is at 35.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $4 from $6 previously.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.JP Morgan initiated its Neutral rating on April 28, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Bowles Gregory sold 42,151 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 210,755 led to the insider holds 32,851 shares of the business.

Bevirt JoeBen sold 29,434 shares of JOBY for $147,170 on Feb 23. The CEO and Chief Architect now owns 59,406,823 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Papadopoulos Didier, who serves as the Head of Aircraft OEM of the company, sold 20,325 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 101,625 and left with 120,486 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $7.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0898, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7239.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JOBY traded about 3.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JOBY traded about 2.81M shares per day. A total of 609.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 358.50M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 33.71M with a Short Ratio of 30.41M, compared to 37.47M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 13.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.8.