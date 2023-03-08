There Is Still Room For ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) closed the day trading at $5.53 down -7.99% from the previous closing price of $6.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1465397 shares were traded. ZIMV stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.39.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZIMV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On June 17, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. sold 5,131,946 shares for $9.57 per share. The transaction valued at 49,094,761 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Heppenstall Richard bought 10,000 shares of ZIMV for $204,500 on May 10. The insider now owns 27,366 shares after completing the transaction at $20.45 per share. On May 10, another insider, Jamali Vafa bought 10,000 shares for $20.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,432 and bolstered with 100,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZIMV has reached a high of $28.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.99.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZIMV traded about 607.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZIMV traded about 1.23M shares per day. A total of 26.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZIMV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 3.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.27% and a Short% of Float of 22.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $913.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $925M and the low estimate is $902M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.