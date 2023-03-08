There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Minim Inc. (MINM).

In the latest session, Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) closed at $0.16 down -9.71% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0170 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1075391 shares were traded. MINM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1749 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Minim Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on August 06, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MINM has reached a high of $1.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2072, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2862.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MINM has traded an average of 885.66K shares per day and 355.28k over the past ten days. A total of 46.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.27M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MINM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 601.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 319.93k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $14.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.5M to a low estimate of $14.5M. As of the current estimate, Minim Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.48M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $13M, a decrease of -2.20% less than the figure of $38.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MINM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.42M, down -1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58M and the low estimate is $58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.