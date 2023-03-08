There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU).

As of close of business last night, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $4.83, down -2.42% from its previous closing price of $4.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23745738 shares were traded. NU stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 09, 2022, with a $6.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NU has reached a high of $8.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3498, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3662.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NU traded 26.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 26.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.13B. Insiders hold about 9.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 83.39M with a Short Ratio of 88.43M, compared to 103.79M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.47B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.57B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $635.9M, an estimated increase of 131.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.51B, an increase of 71.70% less than the figure of $131.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.46B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.7B, up 171.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.6B and the low estimate is $5.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.