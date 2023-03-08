There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

The closing price of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) was $0.25 for the day, down -8.72% from the previous closing price of $0.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0235 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2490509 shares were traded. BRQS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRQS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRQS has reached a high of $7.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2768, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0283.

Shares Statistics:

BRQS traded an average of 1.90M shares per day over the past three months and 1.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.44M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRQS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 731.52k with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 393.06k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRQS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $264.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $154.31M, up 71.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.6M and the low estimate is $346.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.