This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: IMV Inc. (IMV)

In the latest session, IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) closed at $0.57 down -18.85% from its previous closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1319 from its previous closing price. On the day, 843911 shares were traded. IMV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7018 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IMV Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 22, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMV now has a Market Capitalization of 8.31M and an Enterprise Value of 15.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.69.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMV is 1.40, which has changed by -94.12% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.36% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMV has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0042, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6252.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IMV has traded an average of 669.99K shares per day and 240.52k over the past ten days. A total of 8.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.18M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.09% stake in the company. Shares short for IMV as of Feb 14, 2023 were 57.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 31.58k on Jan 12, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.92 and a low estimate of -$1.49, while EPS last year was -$1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.01, with high estimates of -$1.01 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.41 and -$5.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.73. EPS for the following year is -$3.21, with 2 analysts recommending between -$2.55 and -$3.88.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $50k, an increase of 108.30% over than the figure of -$14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $790k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $510k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $188k, up 171.30% from the average estimate.