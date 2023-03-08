This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT)

As of close of business last night, MaxCyte Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.40, down -0.23% from its previous closing price of $4.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611540 shares were traded. MXCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MXCT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.60 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $36.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 24, 2021, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Ross Thomas M. sold 11,575 shares for $5.77 per share. The transaction valued at 66,788 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Doerfler Douglas sold 10,665 shares of MXCT for $61,537 on Feb 02. The President and CEO now owns 333,197 shares after completing the transaction at $5.77 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Doerfler Douglas, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 19,335 shares for $5.69 each. As a result, the insider received 110,016 and left with 333,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MXCT has reached a high of $7.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1755, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4850.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MXCT traded 469.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 458.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.75M. Insiders hold about 1.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MXCT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 1.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $12.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.2M to a low estimate of $12.1M. As of the current estimate, MaxCyte Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.15M, an estimated increase of 27.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.18M, an increase of 13.70% less than the figure of $27.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MXCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.89M, up 32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $57.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.1M and the low estimate is $55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.