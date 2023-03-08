This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

As of close of business last night, Ocugen Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.97, down -1.80% from its previous closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0177 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6555599 shares were traded. OCGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9600.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OCGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 23, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares for $1.08 per share. The transaction valued at 108,000 led to the insider holds 2,190,073 shares of the business.

Musunuri Shankar sold 100,000 shares of OCGN for $128,000 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,227,950 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Musunuri Shankar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 95,809 shares for $1.43 each. As a result, the insider received 137,007 and left with 752,540 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCGN has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1761, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8761.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OCGN traded 5.73M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OCGN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 44.97M with a Short Ratio of 47.39M, compared to 40.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.55% and a Short% of Float of 27.91%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.39, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.5.