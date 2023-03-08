This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

In the latest session, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) closed at $0.64 down -10.35% from its previous closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0735 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2265438 shares were traded. TNXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7215 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2019, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 18, 2017, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when LEDERMAN SETH bought 20,000 shares for $1.71 per share. The transaction valued at 34,200 led to the insider holds 24,235 shares of the business.

LEDERMAN SETH bought 100,000 shares of TNXP for $24,500 on Mar 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 112,177 shares after completing the transaction at $0.24 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNXP has reached a high of $8.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8804, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0480.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TNXP has traded an average of 7.10M shares per day and 1.83M over the past ten days. A total of 60.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.84M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TNXP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 4.28M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.83% and a Short% of Float of 9.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$1.41, while EPS last year was -$2.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.93, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.35 and -$4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.87. EPS for the following year is -$3.14, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.6 and -$6.02.