Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

The closing price of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) was $49.10 for the day, down -0.59% from the previous closing price of $49.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1119187 shares were traded. FUTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.52.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FUTU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 30, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $59.60 to $27.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $64.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Futu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has reached a high of $72.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.27.

Shares Statistics:

FUTU traded an average of 3.39M shares per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.23M. Insiders hold about 15.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FUTU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.69M with a Short Ratio of 8.13M, compared to 7.32M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.24M to a low estimate of $222.95M. As of the current estimate, Futu Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $204.26M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $260.25M, an increase of 24.40% over than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $260.25M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $994.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $811.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $919.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $906.78M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $834.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.