Update from Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW): A steady trajectory

Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) closed the day trading at $23.85 down -23.85% from the previous closing price of $31.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1360398 shares were traded. CVGW stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CVGW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 204.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when HELIN JAMES D sold 2,000 shares for $32.00 per share. The transaction valued at 64,000 led to the insider holds 26,314 shares of the business.

Hollister Steve bought 1,000 shares of CVGW for $31,670 on Oct 05. The Director now owns 32,164 shares after completing the transaction at $31.67 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVGW now has a Market Capitalization of 567.99M and an Enterprise Value of 632.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.82.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CVGW is 0.71, which has changed by -20.26% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.36% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CVGW has reached a high of $45.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CVGW traded about 130.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CVGW traded about 86.8k shares per day. A total of 17.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.05M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CVGW as of Feb 14, 2023 were 430.86k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 470.03k on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Dividends & Splits

CVGW’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.29, up from 0.29 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.82 and $1.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.49 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $315.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $357.23M to a low estimate of $267.5M. As of the current estimate, Calavo Growers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $331.42M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $328.04M, a decrease of -4.10% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $378.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.8M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVGW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.